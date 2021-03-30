RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 88 727 7 8.3
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 78 719 8 9.2
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 108 609 4 5.6
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 88 605 7 6.9
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 80 582 8 7.3
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 71 151 47.0 1,285 14 7
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 37 78 47.4 1,133 11 4
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 39 57 68.4 571 7 2
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 41 101 40.6 555 5 2
Beau Lang (Brentsville) 35 65 53.8 517 5 2
Zephy Harris (Woodbridge) 30 56 53/6 500 5 5
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 28 310 2 11.1
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 19 490 5 25.8
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 19 292 2 15.4
Diego Barrett (Hylton) 19 232 2 12.2
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 18 253 3 14.1
Devin Queen (Potomac) 16 338 3 21.1
Christian Jones (Woodbridge) 16 331 3 20.7
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 14 340 3 24.3
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 14 339 8 24.2
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 8 1 1 0 0 60
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 8 0 0 0 48
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 8 0 0 0 0 48
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 7 0 0 4 0 46
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 1 5 0 2 0 38
Tyee Fears (Forest Park) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Beau Lang (Brentsville) 4 1 0 4 0 34
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 4 1 0 0 0 30
