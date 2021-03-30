690A9602.jpg
Freedom's JT Edwards rushed for 195 yards but never found the end zone during his team's road loss to Gar-Field on Friday, March 26, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 88 727 7 8.3

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 78 719 8 9.2

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 108 609 4 5.6

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 88 605 7 6.9

Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 80 582 8 7.3

PASSING

Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 71 151 47.0 1,285 14 7

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 37 78 47.4 1,133 11 4

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 39 57 68.4 571 7 2

Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 41 101 40.6 555 5 2

Beau Lang (Brentsville) 35 65 53.8 517 5 2

Zephy Harris (Woodbridge) 30 56 53/6 500 5 5

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.

Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 28 310 2 11.1

Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 19 490 5 25.8

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 19 292 2 15.4

Diego Barrett (Hylton) 19 232 2 12.2

Elijah Williams (Potomac) 18 253 3 14.1

Devin Queen (Potomac) 16 338 3 21.1

Christian Jones (Woodbridge) 16 331 3 20.7

Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 14 340 3 24.3

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 14 339 8 24.2

SCORING

Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 8 1 1 0 0 60

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 8 0 0 0 48

Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 8 0 0 0 0 48

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 7 0 0 4 0 46

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 7 0 0 0 0 42

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 7 0 0 0 0 42

Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 1 5 0 2 0 38

Tyee Fears (Forest Park) 6 0 0 0 0 36

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 6 0 0 0 0 36

Beau Lang (Brentsville) 4 1 0 4 0 34

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 4 1 0 0 0 30

