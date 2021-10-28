Kam Courtney 5.jpg

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS

(Through Oct. 22 games)

RUSHING

Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 162, 1,247, 17, 7.7

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 113, 1,185, 19, 10.5

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 135, 1,015, 11, 7.5

Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 146, 851, 7 5.8

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 65,723, 15 11.1

Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 124, 721, 8, 5.8

Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 123, 705, 10, 5.7

PASSING

Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 112, 178, 62.9, 1,853, 22, 2

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 74, 145, 51.0, 1,176, 7, 6

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 70, 138, 50.7, 1,020, 12, 2

Tyler Rekdal (Hylton) 67, 128, 52.3, 894, 7, 10

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 66, 157, 42.0, 847, 5, 9

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 58, 104, 55.8, 793, 9, 3

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.

Kam Courtney (Freedom) 39, 635, 6, 16.3

JuJu Preston (Freedom) 30, 405, 5, 13.5

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 30, 456, 3, 15.2

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 28, 563, 7, 20.1

Dylan Wright (Hylton) 25, 447, 4, 17.9

Elijah Williams (Potomac) 24, 447, 3, 18.6

E.J. Reid (Freedom) 22, 427, 5, 19.4

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 21, 248, 2, 11.8

Sebastian Medina (Potomac) 19, 311, 3, 16.4

Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 17, 285, 4, 16.8

Malik Hunter (Woodbridge) 16, 238, 2, 14.9

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 15, 163, 2, 10.9

Luca Orlando (Brentsville) 15, 220, 5, 14.7

SCORING

Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 17, 0, 2, 4, 0, 118

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 19, 0, 0, 0, 0, 114

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 15, 0, 0, 0, 0, 90

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 11, 0, 0, 0, 0, 66

Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 10, 0, 0, 6, 0, 66

James McKay (Freedom) 0, 0, 0, 55, 0, 55

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 0, 7, 2, 0, 0, 54

Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 8, 0, 0, 4, 0, 52

Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 48

Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 7, 0, 0, 5, 0, 47

Kam Courtney (Freedom) 1, 0, 6, 2, 0, 44

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 7, 0, 0, 0, 0, 42

