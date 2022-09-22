JF8A6957.jpg
Patriot struck late in the first half against Gar-Field, here on a pass from quarterback Scott Bateman to wideout Gabe Bigbee, with the touchdown giving the home team a 21-7 lead going into halftime on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS

(Through Sept. 21)

stats based on information supplied by the teams

RUSHING

Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 57, 696, 10, 12.2

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 101, 625, 5, 6.2

Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 80, 530, 4, 6.6

Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 84, 446, 7, 5.3

PASSING

Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints

Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 60, 84, 71.4, 814, 13, 2

Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 37, 78, 47.4, 571, 7, 5

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 51, 80, 63.4, 476, 5, 3

Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 31, 80, 38.8, 464, 5, 3

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 27, 39, 69.2, 392, 5, 1

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 28, 43, 65.1, 374, 5, 2

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.

Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 20, 365, 5, 18.3

Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 17, 107, 0, 6.3

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 16, 345, 5, 21.6

Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 15, 246, 3, 16.4

Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 14, 188, 1, 13.4

Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 13, 207, 3, 15.9

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 12, 215, 4, 17.9

Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 10, 165, 4, 16.5

Andrew Perry (Forest Park) 10, 124, 3, 12.4

SCORING

Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 10, 0, 1, 2, 0, 68

Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 7, 0, 0, 0, 0, 42

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 6, 0, 0, 2, 0, 38

Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 6, 0, 0, 0, 0, 36

Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 4, 1, 1, 0, 0, 36

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 5, 0, 0, 2, 0, 32

Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30

Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 30

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 5, 0, 0, 0, 0, 30

Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 5, 0, 0, 0, 0, 30

JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 0,5,0,0,0, 30

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30

