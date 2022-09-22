HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Sept. 21)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 57, 696, 10, 12.2
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 101, 625, 5, 6.2
Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 80, 530, 4, 6.6
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 84, 446, 7, 5.3
PASSING
Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints
Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 60, 84, 71.4, 814, 13, 2
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 37, 78, 47.4, 571, 7, 5
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 51, 80, 63.4, 476, 5, 3
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 31, 80, 38.8, 464, 5, 3
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 27, 39, 69.2, 392, 5, 1
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 28, 43, 65.1, 374, 5, 2
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 20, 365, 5, 18.3
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 17, 107, 0, 6.3
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 16, 345, 5, 21.6
Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 15, 246, 3, 16.4
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 14, 188, 1, 13.4
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 13, 207, 3, 15.9
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 12, 215, 4, 17.9
Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 10, 165, 4, 16.5
Andrew Perry (Forest Park) 10, 124, 3, 12.4
SCORING
Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 10, 0, 1, 2, 0, 68
Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 7, 0, 0, 0, 0, 42
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 6, 0, 0, 2, 0, 38
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 6, 0, 0, 0, 0, 36
Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 4, 1, 1, 0, 0, 36
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 5, 0, 0, 2, 0, 32
Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 30
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 5, 0, 0, 0, 0, 30
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 5, 0, 0, 0, 0, 30
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 0,5,0,0,0, 30
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30
