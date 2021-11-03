HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Nov. 2 games)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 127, 1,473, 24, 11.6
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 182, 1,386, 21, 7.6
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 147, 1,137, 11, 7.7
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 69, 869, 17, 12.6
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 133, 861, 11, 6.5
Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 148, 853, 7, 5.8
Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 136, 807, 13, 5.9
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 122, 191, 63.4, 2,073, 26, 2
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 84, 169, 49.7, 1,268, 7, 9
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 80, 157, 51.0, 1,091, 12, 2
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 79, 179, 44.1, 1,070, 6, 9
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 68, 117, 58.1, 903, 9, 3
Tyler Rekdal (Hylton) 67, 128, 52.3, 894, 7, 10
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 55, 91, 60.4, 853, 9, 3
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.
Kam Courtney (Freedom) 42, 714, 8, 17.0
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 37, 616, 4, 16.6
JuJu Preston (Freedom) 31, 405, 5, 13.8
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 31, 590, 7, 19.0
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 29, 346, 3, 11.9
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 26, 483, 3, 18.6
E.J. Reid (Freedom) 25, 488, 6, 19.5
Dylan Wright (Hylton) 25, 447, 4, 17.9
Sebastian Medina (Potomac) 25, 363, 3, 14.5
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 18, 308, 4, 17.1
Malik Hunter (Woodbridge) 16, 238, 2, 14.9
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 16, 165, 2, 10.3
Luca Orlando (Brentsville) 16, 232, 5, 14.5
Caleb Woodson (Battlefield) 15, 159, 0, 15.9
Jackson Schnetzler (Brentsville) 15, 178, 2, 11.9
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 24,0, 0, 0, 0, 144
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 21, 0, 2, 4, 0, 142
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 17, 0, 0, 0, 0, 102
Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 13, 0, 0, 6, 0, 84
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 11, 0, 0, 4, 0, 70
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 11, 0, 0, 0, 0, 66
James McKay (Freedom) 0, 0, 0, 63, 0, 63
Kam Courtney (Freedom) 1, 8, 1, 2, 0, 62
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 0, 7, 2, 0, 0, 54
Chris Clarke (Forest Park) 6, 2, 1, 0, 0, 54
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 48
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 8 0 0 0 0 48
Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 7, 0, 0, 5, 0, 47
