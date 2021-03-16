RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 77 453 3 5.9
Jakhari Lewis (Osbourn) 39 361 5 9.3
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 50 319 3 6.4
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 48 316 4 6.6
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 37 291 6 7.9
Tyee Fears (Forest Park) 39 257 6 6.6
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 50 105 47.6 943 11 4
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 22 44 50.0 709 7 2
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 24 33 72.7 445 6 1
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 32 81 39.5 365 2 2
Beau Lang (Brentsville) 19 35 54.3 307 5 1
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 22 28 78.6 299 6 1
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 14 363 4 25.9
Diego Barrett (Hylton) 14 123 1 8.8
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 14 96 1 6.9
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 13 193 2 14.8
Devin Queen (Potomac) 12 271 2 22.6
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 10 89 1 8.9
Dylan Wright (Hylton) 9 134 0 14.9
Collin Wickware (Forest Park) 9 96 0 10.7
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 8 231 6 28.9
Ahmad Dunbar (Freedom) 7 103 0 14.7
Jackson Schnetzler (Brentsville) 7 81 0 11.6
Juelez Alvarado (Freedom) 7 130 1 18.6
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 6 0 0 2 0 38
Tyee Fears (Forest Park) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 6 0 0 0 36
Jakhari Lewis (Osbourn) 5 0 0 0 0 30
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 1 4 0 0 0 30
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 4 0 0 0 0 24
Jaelan Black (Freedom) 2 1 1 0 0 24
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 4 0 0 0 0 24
Payton Simmons (Manassas Parl) 3 1 0 0 0 24
Henry Osei (Potomac) 0 0 1 14 1 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.