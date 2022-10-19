HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Oct. 13-14 games)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 108, 1,363, 19, 12.6
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 134, 957, 8, 7.1
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 171, 960, 17, 5.6
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 171, 911, 8, 5.3
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 129, 801, 11, 6.2
PASSING
Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints
Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 121, 172, 70.3, 1,813, 34, 2
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 56, 118, 47.5, 981, 11, 7
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville), 51, 112, 45.5, 964, 12, 2
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 61, 157, 38.9, 950, 10, 6
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 64, 97, 66.0, 881, 12, 1
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 90, 142, 63.4, 767, 8, 6
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 38, 58, 65.5, 690, 7, 1
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 34, 202, 0, 5.9
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 31, 697, 8, 22.5
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 31, 534, 6, 17.2
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 31, 442, 6, 14.3
Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 30, 518, 6, 17.3
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 26, 365, 7, 14.0
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 25, 373, 14.9, 13
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 22, 390, 5, 17.7
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 19, 438, 6, 23.1
OC Nurse (Forest Park) 18, 163, 2, 9.1
Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 16, 268, 5, 16.8
Will Johnson (Brentsville) 15, 193, 4, 12.9
Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 15, 131, 2, 8.7
Joziah Campbell (Forest Park) 14, 118, 1, 8.4
Jay Randall (Patriot) 14, 158, 2, 11.3
Andrew Perry (Forest Park) 14, 139, 3, 9.9
SCORING
Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 19, 3, 1, 2, 0, 140
Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 17, 0, 0, 0, 0, 102
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 1,13,2,0,0, 96
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 12, 1, 2, 0, 0, 90
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4, 6, 1, 0, 0, 66
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 11, 0, 0, 0, 0, 66
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 11, 0, 0, 0, 0, 66
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 8, 1, 1, 0, 0, 60
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 7, 2, 0, 0, 0, 54
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 52
Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 8, 0, 2, 0, 50
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 50
EJ Reid (Freedom-WB) 0, 6, 1, 6, 0, 48
James McKay (Freedom-WB) 0, 0, 0, 44, 1, 47
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 4, 0, 4, 0, 46
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 0, 6, 1, 0, 0, 42
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 0, 7, 0, 0, 0, 42
