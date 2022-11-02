HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Oct. 28 games)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 131, 1,585, 22, 12.1
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 208, 1,157, 20, 5.6
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 163, 1,078, 10, 6.6
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 192, 971, 8, 5.1
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 153, 917, 13, 6.0
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 108, 816, 11, 7.6
PASSING
Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints
Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 146, 212, 69.0, 2,164, 41, 3
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville), 75, 156, 48.1, 1,410, 16, 4
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 90, 181, 49.7, 1,224, 12, 6
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 82, 223, 36.8, 1,223, 12, 10
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 81, 125, 64.8, 1,207, 17, 1
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 67, 137, 48.9, 1,173, 12, 8
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 56, 82, 68.3, 1,108, 11, 2
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 96, 154, 62.3, 891, 10, 7
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 39, 726, 9, 18.6
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 37, 252, 1, 6.8
Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 36, 588, 8, 16.3
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 35, 546, 10, 15.6
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 35, 755, 9, 21.6
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 34, 494, 7, 14.5
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 30, 429, 14.3, 13
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 29, 471, 8, 16.2
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 27, 569, 6, 21.1
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 21, 454, 6, 21.6
Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 20, 453, 4, 22.7
Will Johnson (Brentsville) 20, 255, 4, 12.8
Jay Randall (Patriot) 19, 280, 3, 14.7
OC Nurse (Forest Park) 18, 163, 2, 9.1
SCORING
Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 22, 4, 1, 2, 0, 164
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 19, 1, 2, 0, 0, 132
Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 20, 1, 0, 0, 0, 126
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 1,13,4,0,0, 108
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4, 9, 2, 0, 0, 90
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 13, 0, 0, 0, 0, 78
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 13, 0, 0, 0, 0, 78
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 10, 1, 1, 0, 0, 72
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 11, 1, 0, 0, 0, 72
EJ Reid (Freedom-WB) 1, 8, 1, 6, 0, 66
Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar (Patriot) 0, 0, 0, 57, 3, 66
James McKay (Freedom-WB) 0, 0, 0, 58, 1, 61
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 0, 10, 0, 0, 0, 60
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 9, 0, 2, 0, 56
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 9, 0, 0, 2, 0, 56
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 0, 8, 1, 2, 0, 56
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 52
Wyatt Vonderharr (Brentsville) 0, 0, 0, 47, 1, 50
Maddux Tennant (Battlefield) 0, 0, 0, 40, 3, 49
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 8, 0, 0, 0, 0, 48
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 4, 0, 4, 0, 46
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 0, 6, 1, 0, 0, 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.