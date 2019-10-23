RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 91 845 11 9.3
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 121 814 14 6.7
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 107 811 10 7.6
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 96 776 12 8.1
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 82 583 1 7.1
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 84 536 7 6.4
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 68 504 8 7.4
Keyon Avila (Osbourn Park) 56 495 2 8.8
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 101 453 8 4.5
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Quest Powell (Freedom) 109 148 73.6 2,064 27 2
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 101 214 47.2 1,732 11 11
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 106 201 52.7 1,337 11 8
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 50 90 55.6 935 9 4
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 62 89 70.0 884 7 2
Toviel Jung (Stonewall) 46 84 54.7 819 6 5
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 45 103 43.7 786 4 4
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 57 116 49.1 748 9 4
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 40 830 4 20.8
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 39 998 13 25.6
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 35 421 6 12.0
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 30 560 4 18.7
James Kabba (Potomac) 27 357 3 13.2
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 25 385 4 15.4
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 24 345 3 14.4
Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 20 257 2 17.9
Nijhere Johnson (Freedom) 19 319 4 16.8
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 18 183 2 10.2
Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 18 325 2 17.9
Jalen Hamlin (Freedom) 18 312 3 17.3
Raquan Washington (Osbourn) 17 294 0 17.3
Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 16 487 6 30.4
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 16 280 4 17.5
Elijah Reese (Stonewall) 15 237 2 15.8
Keathan McAllister (Potomac) 15 224 3 14.9
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 15 217 2 14.5
Yuri Smaltz (Brentsville) 15 219 1 14.6
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 14 1 1 0 0 96
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 13 0 0 0 78
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 12 1 0 2 0 78
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 10 1 0 8 0 74
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 11 0 0 0 0 66
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 8 0 1 0 0 54
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 8 0 0 2 0 50
Colby Bonds (Hylton) 6 0 2 2 0 50
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 5 0 1 4 0 40
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 8 0 0 0 0 48
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 1 4 2 0 0 42
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 0 6 0 0 0 36
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 0 6 0 0 0 36
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Markell Johnson (Freedom) 0 0 0 31 1 34
Michael Cotter (Patriot) 0 0 0 25 6 31
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 3 2 0 0 0 30
Kyler Cornwell (Brentsville) 5 0 0 0 0 30
Jerrod Woods (Forest Park) 4 0 1 0 0 30
