RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 78 754 9 9.7
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 112 732 12 6.5
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 90 720 9 8.0
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 79 610 9 7.7
Keyon Avila (Osbourn Park) 56 495 2 8.8
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 68 495 1 7.3
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 64 484 6 7.6
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 101 453 8 4.5
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Quest Powell (Freedom) 91 126 72.2 1,613 23 2
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 88 185 47.6 1,542 11 8
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 99 179 55.3 1,258 11 6
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 53 84 63.1 948 9 4
Tovial Jung (Stonewall) 44 80 55.0 776 6 6
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 52 78 66.7 765 7 2
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 38 91 41.8 681 2 4
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 52 110 47.3 619 7 4
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 33 706 4 21.4
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 32 795 12 24.8
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 30 393 6 13.1
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 30 560 4 18.7
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 28 405 3 14.5
James Kabba (Potomac) 26 357 3 13.7
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 20 359 4 18.0
Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 18 288 1 16.0
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 18 183 2 10.2
Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 16 287 1 17.9
Raquan Washington (Osbourn) 16 260 0 16.3
Jalen Hamlin (Freedom) 16 231 2 14.4
Nijhere Johnson (Freedom) 15 252 4 16.8
Elijah Reese (Stonewall) 15 237 2 15.8
Keathan McAllister (Potomac) 15 224 3 14.9
Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 14 410 4 29.3
Yuri Smaltz (Brentsville) 13 188 0 14.5
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 12 1 1 0 0 84
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 12 0 0 0 72
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 9 1 0 8 0 68
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 9 1 0 2 0 62
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 9 0 0 0 0 54
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 8 0 0 4 0 52
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 8 0 0 2 0 50
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 8 0 0 0 0 48
Colby Bonds (Hylton) 5 0 2 2 0 44
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 6 0 1 0 0 42
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 0 6 0 0 0 36
Markell Johnson (Freedom) 0 0 0 28 1 31
Michael Cotter (Patriot) 0 0 0 25 6 31
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 1 2 2 0 0 30
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 3 2 0 0 0 30
Kyler Cornwell (Brentsville) 5 0 0 0 0 30
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 5 0 0 0 0 30
Jerrod Woods (Forest Park) 4 0 1 0 0 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.