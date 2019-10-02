RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 102 596 8 5.8
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 60 487 4 8.1
Keyon Avila (Osbourn Park) 47 406 1 8.6
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 46 384 5 8.3
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 79 380 6 4.8
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 59 359 3 6.1
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 39 344 5 8.8
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Quest Powell (Freedom) 60 79 75.9 1,057 16 2
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 72 126 57.1 948 8 3
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 45 100 45.0 729 6 4
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 48 73 65.8 665 6 2
Tovial Jung (Stonewall) 31 60 51.7 561 5 4
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 33 59 55.9 559 3 2
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 33 78 42.3 555 1 4
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 22 421 4 19.1
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 22 317 6 14.4
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 22 404 2 18.4
James Kabba (Potomac) 19 272 2 14.3
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 18 491 8 27.3
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 17 284 4 16.7
Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 16 287 1 17.9
Raquan Washington (Osbourn) 14 242 0 17.3
Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 13 245 1 18.8
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 13 144 2 11.2
Elijah Reese (Stonewall) 13 205 2 15.8
Keathan McAllister (Potomac) 13 170 2 13.1
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 12 174 1 14.5
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 8 1 1 0 0 60
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 8 0 0 0 48
Colby Bonds (Hylton) 4 0 2 2 0 38
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 0 6 0 0 0 36
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 5 0 1 0 0 36
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 5 0 0 2 0 32
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 5 0 0 2 0 32
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 3 2 0 0 0 30
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 3 1 0 4 0 28
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 4 0 0 2 0 26
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 1 2 1 0 0 24
Kyler Cornwell (Brentsville) 4 0 0 0 0 24
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 4 0 0 0 0 24
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 3 1 0 0 0 24
Michael Cotter (Patriot) 0 0 0 20 1 23
