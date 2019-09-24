RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 60 487 4 8.1
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 81 435 6 5.4
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 59 359 3 6.1
Keyon Avila (Osbourn Park) 39 351 1 9.0
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 35 321 5 9.2
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 59 106 51.4 787 6 3
Quest Powell (Freedom) 38 49 77.6 765 12 0
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 45 100 45.0 729 6 4
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 33 59 55.9 559 3 2
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 39 62 62.9 550 3 2
Matthew Talbert (Forest Park) 33 71 46.5 395 1 2
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 24 51 47.5 390 0 3
Tovial Jung (Stonewall) 20 40 50.0 390 4 3
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 21 291 5 13.9
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 18 354 3 19.7
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 17 326 2 19.2
James Kabba (Potomac) 14 200 2 14.3
Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 13 245 1 18.8
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 13 367 7 28.2
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 12 231 3 19.3
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 12 174 1 14.5
Keathan McAllister (Potomac) 11 120 1 10.9
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 10 159 2 15.9
Raquan Washington (Osbourn) 10 178 0 17.8
Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 10 170 0 17.0
Yuri Smaltz (Brentsville) 10 168 0 16.8
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 10 61 1 6.1
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 6 0 1 0 0 42
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 7 0 0 0 42
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 5 0 1 0 0 36
Colby Bonds (Hylton) 3 0 2 2 0 32
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 3 1 0 4 0 28
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 4 0 0 2 0 26
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 4 0 0 2 0 26
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 1 2 1 0 0 24
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 0 4 0 0 0 24
Kyler Cornwell (Brentsville) 4 0 0 0 0 24
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 4 0 0 0 0 24
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 3 1 0 0 0 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.