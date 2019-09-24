690A5776.jpg

Patriot's Tim Baldwin, a two-way player, jogs onto Woodbridge's brand-new turf field prior to his team's game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.

Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 60 487 4 8.1

Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 81 435 6 5.4

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 59 359 3 6.1

Keyon Avila (Osbourn Park) 39 351 1 9.0

Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 35 321 5 9.2

PASSING

Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.

Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 59 106 51.4 787 6 3

Quest Powell (Freedom) 38 49 77.6 765 12 0

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 45 100 45.0 729 6 4

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 33 59 55.9 559 3 2

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 39 62 62.9 550 3 2

Matthew Talbert (Forest Park) 33 71 46.5 395 1 2

Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 24 51 47.5 390 0 3

Tovial Jung (Stonewall) 20 40 50.0 390 4 3

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg

Luke Spall (Osbourn) 21 291 5 13.9

Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 18 354 3 19.7

Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 17 326 2 19.2

James Kabba (Potomac) 14 200 2 14.3

Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 13 245 1 18.8

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 13 367 7 28.2

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 12 231 3 19.3

Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 12 174 1 14.5

Keathan McAllister (Potomac) 11 120 1 10.9

Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 10 159 2 15.9

Raquan Washington (Osbourn) 10 178 0 17.8

Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 10 170 0 17.0

Yuri Smaltz (Brentsville) 10 168 0 16.8

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 10 61 1 6.1

SCORING

Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.

Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 6 0 1 0 0 42

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 7 0 0 0 42

Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 5 0 1 0 0 36

Colby Bonds (Hylton) 3 0 2 2 0 32

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 3 1 0 4 0 28

Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 4 0 0 2 0 26

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 4 0 0 2 0 26

Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 1 2 1 0 0 24

Luke Spall (Osbourn) 0 4 0 0 0 24

Kyler Cornwell (Brentsville) 4 0 0 0 0 24

Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 4 0 0 0 0 24

Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 3 1 0 0 0 24

