RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 184 1,254 19 6.8
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 134 1,203 21 9.0
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 115 1,137 7 9.9
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 120 1,084 14 9.0
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 132 1,031 15 7.8
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 156 1,006 13 6.4
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 135 908 13 6.7
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 136 698 9 5.1
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 95 675 10 7.1
Joe Henry (Colgan) 94 673 5 7.2
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 64 594 5 9.3
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Quest Powell (Freedom) 146 203 71.9 2,817 36 3
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 136 255 53.3 1,810 17 9
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 105 222 47.3 1,809 11 12
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 81 152 53.3 1,481 14 7
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 85 126 67.5 1,385 12 2
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 65 154 42.2 1,198 7 5
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 75 155 48.4 878 10 7
Toviel Jung (Stonewall) 46 84 54.7 819 6 5
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 56 139 40.3 815 5 6
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 51 1,244 15 24.4
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 49 986 5 20.1
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 48 605 8 12.6
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 40 583 4 14.6
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 39 644 5 16.5
James Kabba (Potomac) 36 410 3 11.4
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 32 479 5 15.0
Jalen Hamlin (Freedom) 27 488 5 18.2
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 26 226 2 8.7
Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 25 448 3 17.2
Nijhere Johnson (Freedom) 25 384 5 15.4
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 24 415 7 17.3
Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 23 375 2 16.3
Elijah Reese (Stonewall) 22 342 5 15.5
Raquan Washington (Osbourn) 21 411 1 19.6
Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 20 539 6 27.0
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 20 275 2 13.8
Yuri Smaltz (Brentsville) 18 272 1 15.1
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 21 1 0 2 0 134
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 19 1 1 4 0 130
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 15 1 0 10 0 106
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 15 0 0 0 90
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 14 0 0 0 0 84
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 12 1 0 2 0 80
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 13 0 0 2 0 80
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 13 0 0 2 0 80
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 4 7 2 0 0 78
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 10 0 1 0 0 66
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 8 0 1 4 0 58
Markell Johnson (Freedom) 0 0 0 53 1 56
Colby Bonds (Hylton) 6 1 2 2 0 56
Jakarl Lewis (Osbourn) 7 1 1 0 0 54
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 9 0 0 0 0 54
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 0 8 0 0 0 48
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Kyler Cornwell (Brentsville) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 5 2 0 0 0 42
Michael Cotter (Patriot) 0 0 0 34 6 40
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 1 5 0 2 0 38
Dashon Reeves (Potomac) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 0 6 0 0 0 36
Trajon Richards (Battlefield) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Jerrod Woods (Forest Park) 5 0 1 0 0 36
