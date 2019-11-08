RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 169 1,082 16 6.4
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 128 1,063 16 8.3
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 109 973 13 8.9
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 108 810 3 7.5
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 114 807 10 7.1
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 121 714 11 5.9
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 114 700 8 6.1
Joe Henry (Colgan) 94 673 5 7.2
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 85 591 9 7.0
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 60 590 5 9.8
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 124 582 9 4.7
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Quest Powell (Freedom) 136 187 72.7 2,615 34 3
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 105 222 47.3 1,809 11 12
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 131 248 52.8 1,672 15 9
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 79 115 68.7 1,230 10 2
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 55 103 53.4 1,026 10 5
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 58 137 42.3 1,013 4 5
Toviel Jung (Stonewall) 46 84 54.7 819 6 5
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 56 139 40.3 815 5 6
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 65 132 49.2 801 9 5
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 49 1,216 15 24.8
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 47 591 8 12.6
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 46 972 5 21.1
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 36 609 4 16.9
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 30 419 4 14.0
James Kabba (Potomac) 30 389 3 13.0
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 26 384 4 14.8
Jalen Hamlin (Freedom) 26 452 5 17.4
Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 23 395 2 17.2
Nijhere Johnson (Freedom) 23 369 5 16.0
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 22 210 2 9.5
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 21 322 6 15.3
Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 20 257 2 17.9
Raquan Washington (Osbourn) 20 316 0 15.8
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 19 265 2 13.9
Elijah Reese (Stonewall) 19 312 5 16.4
Yuri Smaltz (Brentsville) 17 267 1 15.7
Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 17 495 6 29.1
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 16 1 1 4 0 112
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 16 1 0 2 0 104
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 15 0 0 0 90
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 12 1 0 2 0 80
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 13 0 0 0 0 78
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 10 1 0 8 0 74
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 11 0 0 2 0 68
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 9 0 1 0 0 60
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 1 6 2 0 0 54
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 9 0 0 0 0 54
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 8 0 0 2 0 50
Colby Bonds (Hylton) 6 0 2 2 0 50
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 0 8 0 0 0 48
Markell Johnson (Freedom) 0 0 0 44 1 47
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 6 0 1 4 0 46
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Kyler Cornwell (Brentsville) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 5 2 0 0 0 42
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 1 5 0 2 0 38
Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 0 6 0 0 0 36
Trajon Richards (Battlefield) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Jerrod Woods (Forest Park) 5 0 1 0 0 36
Michael Cotter (Patriot) 0 0 0 29 6 35
