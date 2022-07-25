Dates, locations and times subject to change
BATTLEFIELD
Aug. 11 Robinson, 5 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Lake Braddock, 6 p.m.
BRENTSVILLE
Aug. 12 at Gainesville, 6 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Loudoun Valley, 6 p.m.
COLGAN
Aug. 12 Park View-Sterling, 6 p.m.
Aug. 18 Washington-Liberty, 6 p.m.
FOREST PARK
Aug. 11 Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 James Monroe, 7 p.m.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE
Aug. 12 DeMatha, 11 a.m.
Aug. 19 at Patrick Henry-Ashland, 11 a.m.
GAINESVILLE
Aug. 11 Brentsville, 6 p.m.
Aug. 18 West Springfield, 6 p.m.
GAR-FIELD
Aug. 11 Osbourn and Alexandria City, 6 p.m.
Aug. 18 Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
HYLTON
Aug. 11 Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Robinson, 6 p.m.
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT
Aug. 20 at Fishburne Military Academy, TBA
Aug. 26 at St. Anne’s Belfield, 5 p.m.
MANASSAS PARK
Aug. 11 at Dominion, 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 at John R. Lewis, 7 p.m.
OSBOURN
Aug. 11 at Gar-Field, 6 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Wakefield, 6 p.m.
OSBOURN PARK
Aug. 11 Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology, 6 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT
Aug. 12 at Liberty-Bealeton, 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
POTOMAC
Aug. 12 Potomac Falls, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Falls Church, 6 p.m.
UNITY REED
Aug. 11 Falls Church, 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Chantilly, 7 p.m.
WOODBRIDGE
Aug. 11 at Hayfield, 6 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Westfield, 10:30 a.m.
