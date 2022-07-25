football generic.jpg
Dates, locations and times subject to change

BATTLEFIELD

Aug. 11 Robinson, 5 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Lake Braddock, 6 p.m.

BRENTSVILLE

Aug. 12 at Gainesville, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Loudoun Valley, 6 p.m.

COLGAN

Aug. 12 Park View-Sterling, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18 Washington-Liberty, 6 p.m.

FOREST PARK

Aug. 11 Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 James Monroe, 7 p.m.

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE

Aug. 12 DeMatha, 11 a.m.

Aug. 19 at Patrick Henry-Ashland, 11 a.m.

GAINESVILLE

Aug. 11 Brentsville, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18 West Springfield, 6 p.m.

GAR-FIELD

Aug. 11 Osbourn and Alexandria City, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18 Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.

HYLTON

Aug. 11 Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Robinson, 6 p.m.

JOHN PAUL THE GREAT

Aug. 20 at Fishburne Military Academy, TBA

Aug. 26 at St. Anne’s Belfield, 5 p.m.

MANASSAS PARK

Aug. 11 at Dominion, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 at John R. Lewis, 7 p.m.

OSBOURN

Aug. 11 at Gar-Field, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Wakefield, 6 p.m.

OSBOURN PARK

Aug. 11 Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT

Aug. 12 at Liberty-Bealeton, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.

POTOMAC

Aug. 12 Potomac Falls, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Falls Church, 6 p.m.

UNITY REED

Aug. 11 Falls Church, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Chantilly, 7 p.m.

WOODBRIDGE

Aug. 11 at Hayfield, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Westfield, 10:30 a.m.

