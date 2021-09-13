You have permission to edit this article.
High school football standings (Prince William County)

Patriot quarterback Scott Bateman launches the would-be (after a successful two-point conversion) game-winning touchdown against Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Cardinal District

(Through Sept. 11 games)

 District
Overall
Freedom-WB0-02-1
Hylton0-01-1
Woodbridge0-00-2
Potomac0-00-2
Gar-Field0-00-2
Forest Park0-00-3
Colgan0-00-3

                                    Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
Osbourn0-03-0
Unity Reed0-03-0
Battlefield0-02-0
Patriot 0-02-1

Freedom-SR

Osbourn Park

John Champe

0-0

0-0

0-0

2-1

1-1

1-2

                                                                  

                          Class 3 Northwestern District

 District
Overall
Brentsville 0-02-1
William Monroe0-0 1-1 
Meridian 0-02-1
Skyline0-00-1
Manassas Park0-00-2
Warren County0-0 0-3 
   

                                                                                            

