High school football standings (Prince William County)

690A2209.jpg
Colgan quarterback George Hall buys some time prior to tossing his team's opening touchdown pass en route to a 26-0 home win over Osbourn on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Cardinal District

 District
Overall
Freedom-WB0-02-0
Hylton0-03-1
Forest Park0-02-2
Colgan0-02-2
Gar-Field0-01-2
Woodbridge0-01-3
Potomac0-01-3

                                    Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
Patriot1-01-2
Battlefield0-04-0
Gainesville0-04-0
Osbourn Park0-01-3

Unity Reed

Osbourn

Freedom-SR

0-0

0-0

0-1

0-3

0-4

0-4

                                                                  

                          Class 3 Northwestern District

 District
Overall
Kettle Run0-03-0
Brentsville0-0 3-1
Meridian0-02-1
Fauquier0-01-2
Skyline0-00-3
Warren County 0-0 0-3 
   

                                       

                                          Others

 District
Overall

John Paul the Great

Quantico

Manassas Park

n/a

n/a

n/a

1-2

0-4

0-4

Breaking News