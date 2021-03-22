You have permission to edit this article.
High school football standings

Patriot's Keith Jenkins tallies a few more of his 90 yards on the ground on this carry against Unity Reed during the teams' game at Patriot on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

(Through March 20 games)

Class 6 Cardinal District

 District
Overall
Gar-Field4-04-0
Freedom3-13-1
Potomac3-23-2
Forest Park2-22-2
Hylton2-22-2
Woodbridge1-31-3
Colgan 0-50-5
   

Class 6 Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
Patriot2-03-0
Battlefield2-13-1
John Champe2-12-2
Osbourn1-12-1

Unity Reed

Osbourn Park

1-2

0-3

1-3

0-4

Class 3 Northwestern District

 District
Overall 
Brentsville4-04-0
Skyline3-13-1
George Mason2-12-1
William Monroe2-23-2
Central-Woodstock1-2

1-2

Manassas Park

Warren County

1-3

0-4

1-3

0-4


                           Independent

                   District     Overall

John Paul           n/a      1-3

