You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

2019 high school football standings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

(Thru Sept. 5)

Class 6 Cardinal District

 District
Overall
Freedom0-01-0
Gar-Field0-01-0
Hylton0-01-0
Woodbridge0-00-1
Colgan0-00-1
Potomac0-00-1
Forest Park0-00-1
   

Class 6 Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
Patriot0-01-0
Stonewall0-00-0
Battlefield0-00-1
Osbourn0-00-1

Osbourn Park

John Champe

0-0

0-0

0-1

1-0

Class 6 Commonwealth District

 District
Overall 
Colonial Forge0-01-0
Massaponax0-01-0
North Stafford0-01-0
Brooke Point0-00-0
Mountain View0-0

1-0

Stafford

Riverbend

0-0

0-0

0-1

0-1

Class 3 Northwestern District

                   District     Overall

Skyline           0-0          1-0

Brentsville       0-0          0-1

William Monroe 0-0         0-1

Warren County  0-0        0-1

Central-Woodstock 0-0   0-1

George Mason    0-0      0-1

                           Independent

                   District     Overall

John Paul      n/a         0-1

Quantico      0-0          0-1

Manassas Park 0-0       0-1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.