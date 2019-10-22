Rushing
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 17-174, 3 TDs vs. Warren County
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 17-166, 3 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 14-130, 1 TD vs. Colgan
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 12-125, 1 TD vs. John Champe
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 6-106, 1 TD vs. Patriot
Passing
Quest Powell (Freedom) 18-22-0, 451, 4 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 13-29-3, 190 vs. Hylton
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 5-6-0, 129, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 7-11-0, 119 vs. Osbourn
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 7-12-0, 105, 2 TDs vs. Warren County
Receiving
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 7-203, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 7-124 vs. Hylton
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 5-84, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 5-28 vs. Patriot
