690A1881.jpg

Freedom running back Jay T Edwards scoots through the Woodbridge defense en route to his team's ultimate go-ahead touchdown on the night which gave the visitors an early 13-7 lead on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Rushing

Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 17-174, 3 TDs vs. Warren County

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 17-166, 3 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 14-130, 1 TD vs. Colgan

Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 12-125, 1 TD vs. John Champe

Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 6-106, 1 TD vs. Patriot

Passing

Quest Powell (Freedom) 18-22-0, 451, 4 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 13-29-3, 190 vs. Hylton

Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 5-6-0, 129, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 7-11-0, 119 vs. Osbourn

Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 7-12-0, 105, 2 TDs vs. Warren County

Receiving

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 7-203, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 7-124 vs. Hylton

Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 5-84, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Luke Spall (Osbourn) 5-28 vs. Patriot

