690A6034.jpg

Patriot's Tim Baldwin breaks away for good yardage against Woodbridge on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Rushing

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 19-217, 2 TDs vs. Park View

Sean McCarthy (Battlefield) 21-164, 1 TD vs. Potomac Falls

Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 11-141, 3 TDs vs. Park View

Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 21-115, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Joe Henry (Colgan) 17-119, 1 TD vs. Osbourn

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 16-113 vs. Colgan

Passing

Quest Powell (Freedom) 13-18-0, 225, 3 TDs vs. Colonial Forge

Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 12-20-1, 201, 1 TD vs. Colgan

Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 11-20-0, 200 vs. Kettle Run

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 17-34-3, 198 vs. Mountain View

Toviel Jung (Stonewall Jackson) 8-17-1, 180, 2 TDs vs. Forest Park

Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 13-31-1, 115, 1 TD vs. Patriot

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 7-13-0, 102 vs. Hylton

Receiving

Keathan McAllister (Potomac) 7-57 vs. Mountain View

Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 6-136 vs. Kettle Run

Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 6-81, 2 TDs vs. Colonial Forge

James Kabba (Potomac) 6-50 vs. Mountain View

