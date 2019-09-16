Rushing
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 19-217, 2 TDs vs. Park View
Sean McCarthy (Battlefield) 21-164, 1 TD vs. Potomac Falls
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 11-141, 3 TDs vs. Park View
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 21-115, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Joe Henry (Colgan) 17-119, 1 TD vs. Osbourn
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 16-113 vs. Colgan
Passing
Quest Powell (Freedom) 13-18-0, 225, 3 TDs vs. Colonial Forge
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 12-20-1, 201, 1 TD vs. Colgan
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 11-20-0, 200 vs. Kettle Run
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 17-34-3, 198 vs. Mountain View
Toviel Jung (Stonewall Jackson) 8-17-1, 180, 2 TDs vs. Forest Park
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 13-31-1, 115, 1 TD vs. Patriot
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 7-13-0, 102 vs. Hylton
Receiving
Keathan McAllister (Potomac) 7-57 vs. Mountain View
Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 6-136 vs. Kettle Run
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 6-81, 2 TDs vs. Colonial Forge
James Kabba (Potomac) 6-50 vs. Mountain View
