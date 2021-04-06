690A0239.jpg
Battlefield quarterback Jonathan Walters looks to pass against Patriot en route to a resounding victory on the road on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 17-281, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 25-185, 3 TDs vs. Patriot

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 21-157, 1 TD vs. Osbourn Park

PASSING

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 6-14-1, 175, 4 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 6-9-0, 169, 2 TDs vs. Patriot

Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 11-16-0, 152, 2 TDs vs Forest Park

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 9-16-2, 104 vs. Battlefield 

RECEIVING

Diego Barrett (Hylton) 5-93, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Tre Diamond (Woodbridge) 4-53 vs. Gar-Field

Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 3-75 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 3-58, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

