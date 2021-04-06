RUSHING
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 17-281, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 25-185, 3 TDs vs. Patriot
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 21-157, 1 TD vs. Osbourn Park
PASSING
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 6-14-1, 175, 4 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 6-9-0, 169, 2 TDs vs. Patriot
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 11-16-0, 152, 2 TDs vs Forest Park
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 9-16-2, 104 vs. Battlefield
RECEIVING
Diego Barrett (Hylton) 5-93, 1 TD vs. Forest Park
Tre Diamond (Woodbridge) 4-53 vs. Gar-Field
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 3-75 1 TD vs. Woodbridge
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 3-58, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
