RUSHING
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 8-234, 3 TDs vs. Brooke Point
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 27-179, 3 TDs vs. Liberty-Bealeton
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 19-172, 2 TDs vs. Liberty-Bealeton
Nigel Burke (Osbourn) 13-168, 1 TD vs. Jackson-Reed
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 25-154, 1 TD vs. Potomac
Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 6-132, 1 TD vs. Brooke Point
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 27-110 vs. Mountain View
Kalvon Sanders (Gar-Field) 15-101, 1 TD vs. North Stafford
BATTLEFIELD 35, POTOMAC 0: Jelon Johnson ran 25 times for 154 yards and one touchdown and Braden Boggs was 14 of 19 for 178 yards passing and …
PASSING
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 11-16-1, 231, 4 TDs vs. Hylton
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 15-24-2, 220, 3 TDs vs. Westfield
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 14-19-0, 178, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 11-19-2, 131, 3 TDs vs. Brooke Point
RECEIVING
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 7-106, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 6-75, 2 TDs vs. Westfield
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 5-111, 3 TDs vs. Hylton
Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 5-72, 1 TD vs. South County
