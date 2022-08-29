690A4795.jpg
Battlefield quarterback Braden Boggs shows off his scrambling versatility during his team's 35-0 win over visiting Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 8-234, 3 TDs vs. Brooke Point

Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 27-179, 3 TDs vs. Liberty-Bealeton

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 19-172, 2 TDs vs. Liberty-Bealeton

Nigel Burke (Osbourn) 13-168, 1 TD vs. Jackson-Reed 

Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 25-154, 1 TD vs. Potomac

Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 6-132, 1 TD vs. Brooke Point

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 27-110 vs. Mountain View

Kalvon Sanders (Gar-Field) 15-101, 1 TD vs. North Stafford 

PASSING

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 11-16-1, 231, 4 TDs vs. Hylton 

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 15-24-2, 220, 3 TDs vs. Westfield 

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 14-19-0, 178, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 11-19-2, 131, 3 TDs vs. Brooke Point

RECEIVING

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 7-106, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 6-75, 2 TDs vs. Westfield

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 5-111, 3 TDs vs. Hylton 

Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 5-72, 1 TD vs. South County 

