RUSHING
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 13-224, 5 TDs vs. Hylton
Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 20-189, 3 TDs vs. Colgan
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 6-182, 3 TDs vs. Manassas Park
Jeffrey Overton (Freedom) 17-114, 2 TDs vs. Brooke Point
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 7-100, 2 TDs vs. Brooke Point
PASSING
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 12-14-0, 277, 4 TDs vs. Brooke Point
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 11-16-0, 162, 2 TDs vs. Liberty-Bealeton
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 10-30-0, 168, 1 TD vs. Westfield
Ryan Westhoff (Osbourn Park) 7-13-1, 131, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
RECEIVING
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 6-124, 2 TDs vs. Westfield
Kam Kourtney (Freedom) 4-86, 1 TD vs. Brooke Point
JuJu Preston (Unity Reed) 4-69, 2 TDs vs. Brooke Point
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4-30 vs. Hylton
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3-111, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
