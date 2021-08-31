690A5289.jpg

The elusive Keith Jenkins starts his way to another big run against Hylton during the teams' season opener on Friday, August 27, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 13-224, 5 TDs vs. Hylton 

Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 20-189, 3 TDs vs. Colgan

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 6-182, 3 TDs vs. Manassas Park

Jeffrey Overton (Freedom) 17-114, 2 TDs vs. Brooke Point

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 7-100, 2 TDs vs. Brooke Point

PASSING

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 12-14-0, 277, 4 TDs vs. Brooke Point 

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 11-16-0, 162, 2 TDs vs. Liberty-Bealeton

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 10-30-0, 168, 1 TD vs. Westfield

Ryan Westhoff (Osbourn Park) 7-13-1, 131, 2 TDs vs. Colgan  

RECEIVING

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 6-124, 2 TDs vs. Westfield

Kam Kourtney (Freedom) 4-86, 1 TD vs. Brooke Point  

JuJu Preston (Unity Reed) 4-69, 2 TDs vs. Brooke Point

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4-30 vs. Hylton 

Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3-111, 2 TDs vs. Colgan 

