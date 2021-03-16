football generic.jpg
RUSHING

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 29-285, 3 TDs vs. Warren County

Jordan Terry (Gar-Field) 8-110, 1 TD vs. Colgan

Colby Bonds (Hylton) 22-109 vs. Potomac

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 11-105, 3 TDs vs, Colgan

PASSING

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 16-25-1, 265, 2 TDs vs. Hylton

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 5-12-0, 245, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 13-32-0, 125, 1 TD vs. Potomac

Tristan Evans (Freedom) 6-10-0, 114, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Beau Lang (Brentsville) 8-13-1, 110, 2 TDs vs. William Monroe

RECEIVING

Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 6-35, 1 TD vs. Warren County

Devin Queen (Potomac) 5-111, 1 TD vs. Hylton

Diego Barrett (Hylton) 5-41, 1 TD vs. Potomac

Juelez Alvarado (Freedom) 4-69, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

