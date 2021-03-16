RUSHING
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 29-285, 3 TDs vs. Warren County
Jordan Terry (Gar-Field) 8-110, 1 TD vs. Colgan
Colby Bonds (Hylton) 22-109 vs. Potomac
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 11-105, 3 TDs vs, Colgan
PASSING
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 16-25-1, 265, 2 TDs vs. Hylton
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 5-12-0, 245, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 13-32-0, 125, 1 TD vs. Potomac
Tristan Evans (Freedom) 6-10-0, 114, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Beau Lang (Brentsville) 8-13-1, 110, 2 TDs vs. William Monroe
RECEIVING
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 6-35, 1 TD vs. Warren County
Devin Queen (Potomac) 5-111, 1 TD vs. Hylton
Diego Barrett (Hylton) 5-41, 1 TD vs. Potomac
Juelez Alvarado (Freedom) 4-69, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge
