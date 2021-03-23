690A7926.jpg
Gar-Field wideout Jedaiah Dancy gets run out of bounds after a catch during the team's 34-0 shutout of host Forest Park on Friday, March 19, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 35-265, 2 TDs vs. John Champe

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 20-216, 3 TDs vs. Potomac

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 21-155, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 20-132, 1 TD vs. Skyline

Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 13-117, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

PASSING

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 10-16-1, 255, 3 TDs vs. Forest Park

Zephy Harris (Woodbridge) 8-13-1, 197, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Jace Garza (Manassas Park) 12-22-1, 117 vs. Skyline

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 9-28-2, 107 vs. Freedom

RECEIVING

Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 7-143, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 7-87 vs. Skyline

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 5-107, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Jalil Singleton (Gar-Field) 5-75, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

