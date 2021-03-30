RUSHING
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 18-203, 2 TDs vs. Battlefield
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 20-195 vs. Gar-Field
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 17-146, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn
Beau Lang (Brentsville) 30-145, 2 TDs vs. Skyline
PASSING
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 12-21-1, 235, 3 TDs vs. Forest Park
Beau Lang (Brentsville) 16-30-1, 210 vs. Skyline
Zephy Harris (Woodbridge) 13-22-3, 210, 3 TDs vs. Hylton
Jace Garza (Manassas Park) 12-24-3, 197, 2 TDs vs George Mason
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 9-20-0, 190, 3 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 8-16-1, 176, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 5-18-1, 169, 1 TD vs. Freedom
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 8-11-0, 154, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn
RECEIVING
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 7-127, 1 TD vs. George Mason
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 6-152, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Diego Barrett (Hylton) 5-109, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge
Christian Jones (Woodbridge) 5-103, 2 TDs vs. Hylton
Chris Detwiler (Brentsville) 4-92 vs. Skyline
Geajorm Akpaloo (Battlefield) 4-81, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn
Amarr Burrie (Woodbridge) 4-64, 1 TD vs. Hylton
