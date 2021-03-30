690A8652.jpg

Osbourn's Jakari Lewis 

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 18-203, 2 TDs vs. Battlefield

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 20-195 vs. Gar-Field

Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 17-146, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn

Beau Lang (Brentsville) 30-145, 2 TDs vs. Skyline

PASSING

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 12-21-1, 235, 3 TDs vs. Forest Park

Beau Lang (Brentsville) 16-30-1, 210 vs. Skyline

Zephy Harris (Woodbridge) 13-22-3, 210, 3 TDs vs. Hylton

Jace Garza (Manassas Park) 12-24-3, 197, 2 TDs vs George Mason

Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 9-20-0, 190, 3 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 8-16-1, 176, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 5-18-1, 169, 1 TD vs. Freedom

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 8-11-0, 154, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn

RECEIVING

Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 7-127, 1 TD vs. George Mason

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 6-152, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Diego Barrett (Hylton) 5-109, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

Christian Jones (Woodbridge) 5-103, 2 TDs vs. Hylton

Chris Detwiler (Brentsville) 4-92 vs. Skyline

Geajorm Akpaloo (Battlefield) 4-81, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn

Amarr Burrie (Woodbridge) 4-64, 1 TD vs. Hylton

