RUSHING
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 11-171, 1 TD vs Osbourn Park
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 22-158 vs. John Champe
Tyee Fears (Forest Park) 17-136, 3 TDs vs. Colgan
JT Edwards (Freedom) 14-132, 1 TD vs. Hylton
Jaelan Black (Freedom) 9-127, 2 TDs vs. Hylton
PASSING
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 15-34-1, 325, 3 TDs vs. Gar-Field
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 10-16-1, 287, 3 TDs vs. Potomac
Beau Lang (Brentsville) 8-14-0, 172, 3 TDs vs. Central-Woodstock
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 8-24-2, 155, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 6-11-0, 127, 2 TDs vs. Hylton
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 5-7-1, 106, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
RECEIVING
Devin Queen (Potomac) 5-134, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 5-68 vs. Gar-Field
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 4-116, 2 TDs vs. Gar-Field
Jalil Singleton (Gar-Field) 4-101, 1 TD vs. Potomac
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.