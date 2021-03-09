football generic2.jpg
RUSHING

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 11-171, 1 TD vs Osbourn Park

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 22-158 vs. John Champe

Tyee Fears (Forest Park) 17-136, 3 TDs vs. Colgan

JT Edwards (Freedom) 14-132, 1 TD vs. Hylton

Jaelan Black (Freedom) 9-127, 2 TDs vs. Hylton

PASSING

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 15-34-1, 325, 3 TDs vs. Gar-Field

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 10-16-1, 287, 3 TDs vs. Potomac

Beau Lang (Brentsville) 8-14-0, 172, 3 TDs vs. Central-Woodstock

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 8-24-2, 155, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 6-11-0, 127, 2 TDs vs. Hylton

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 5-7-1, 106, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

RECEIVING

Devin Queen (Potomac) 5-134, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Elijah Williams (Potomac) 5-68 vs. Gar-Field

Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 4-116, 2 TDs vs. Gar-Field

Jalil Singleton (Gar-Field) 4-101, 1 TD vs. Potomac

