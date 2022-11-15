RUSHING
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 20-231, 3 TDs vs. Gar-Field
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 11-135, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Blake Fletcher (Brentsville) 4-151, 2 TDs vs. James Monroe
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 9-102, 2 TDs vs. James Monroe
PASSING
Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 18-31-1, 393, 4 TDs vs. Gar-Field
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 16-28-0, 246, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 17-28-1, 205 vs. Colonial Forge
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 6-12-2, 104, 1 TD vs. James Monroe
RECEIVING
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 10-111 vs. Colonial Forge
Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 8-188, 2 TDs vs. Gar-Field
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 7-111, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
EJ Reid (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-62, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
JuJu Preston (Freedom-Woodbridge) 3-131, 2 TDs vs. Gar-Field
