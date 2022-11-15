JF8A3557.jpg
Patriot's Quentin Harrison looks to break away on this carry but is tripped up by a Unity Reed defender during the teams' regional playoff matchup at Patriot on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 20-231, 3 TDs vs. Gar-Field

Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 11-135, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed

Blake Fletcher (Brentsville) 4-151, 2 TDs vs. James Monroe

Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 9-102, 2 TDs vs. James Monroe

PASSING

Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 18-31-1, 393, 4 TDs vs. Gar-Field

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 16-28-0, 246, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 17-28-1, 205 vs. Colonial Forge

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 6-12-2, 104, 1 TD vs. James Monroe

RECEIVING

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 10-111 vs. Colonial Forge

Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 8-188, 2 TDs vs. Gar-Field

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 7-111, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

EJ Reid (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-62, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

JuJu Preston (Freedom-Woodbridge) 3-131, 2 TDs vs. Gar-Field

