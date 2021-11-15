football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Graham Jones (Battlefield) 36-147, 2 TDs vs. Colonial Forge 

Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 14-124, 4 TDs vs. Warren County 

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 17-110 vs. Gar-Field 

PASSING

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 12-22-0, 342, 3 TDs vs. Patriot 

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 20-32-2, 246, 3 TDs vs. Unity Reed 

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 12-20-0, 147, 1 TD vs. Colonial Forge

Davis Bryson (Freedom-Woodbridge) 8-14-1, 136, 2 TDs vs. Forest Park

Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 6-10, 100, 2 TDs vs. Forest Park  

RECEIVING

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 8-107, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Amare Campbell (Unity Reed) 6-134 vs. Patriot

JuJu Preston (Freedom-Woodbridge) 6-130, 3 TDs vs. Forest Park

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 6-100, 1 TD vs. Colonial Forge 

Matthew Boyd (Patriot) 4-66, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed 

E.J. Reid (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-57, 1 TD vs. Forest Park 

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 3-114, 2 TDs vs. Patriot 

