RUSHING
Felix Hammond-Donkoh (Potomac) 17-110, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
Kalvon Sanders (Gar-Field) 13-110, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 18-102, 1 TD vs. Patriot
Andre Persons (Potomac) 4-100, 1 TD vs. Colgan
PASSING
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 17-19-0, 279, 4 TDs vs. Hylton
Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 17-25-0, 261, 5 TDs vs. Osbourn
Adric Johnson (Gar-Field) 15-26-0, 240, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 17-28-1, 176, 1 TD vs. Patriot
Mohamed Taha (Osbourn) 12-22-0, 151, 1 TD vs. Gainesville
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 11-20-1, 120 vs. Battlefield
RECEIVING
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 11-141, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn
Max Gardner (Gar-Field) 7-130 vs. Woodbridge
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 6-63 vs. Battlefield
Damier Minkah (Battlefield) 6-46 vs. Patriot
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 6-41 vs. Hylton
James Kennedy (Gainesville) 4-109, 1 TD vs. Osbourn
Earnest Amoyaw (Osbourn) 4-82, 1 TD vs. Gainesville
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 4-80 vs. Osbourn
Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 4-57, 1 TD vs. Patriot
Jay Randall (Patriot) 4-45 vs. Battlefield
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 4-42 vs. Patriot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.