{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Battlefield’s Braden Boggs (#2) making his way down the field while Patriot’s Quentin Harrison (#22) is ready to attack.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}

 Sydney Bezelik for Inside Nova

RUSHING

Felix Hammond-Donkoh (Potomac) 17-110, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Kalvon Sanders (Gar-Field) 13-110, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 18-102, 1 TD vs. Patriot

Andre Persons (Potomac) 4-100, 1 TD vs. Colgan

PASSING

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 17-19-0, 279, 4 TDs vs. Hylton

Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 17-25-0, 261, 5 TDs vs. Osbourn

Adric Johnson (Gar-Field) 15-26-0, 240, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 17-28-1, 176, 1 TD vs. Patriot

Mohamed Taha (Osbourn) 12-22-0, 151, 1 TD vs. Gainesville

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 11-20-1, 120 vs. Battlefield

RECEIVING

Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 11-141, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn

Max Gardner (Gar-Field) 7-130 vs. Woodbridge 

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 6-63 vs. Battlefield

Damier Minkah (Battlefield) 6-46 vs. Patriot

Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 6-41 vs. Hylton

James Kennedy (Gainesville) 4-109, 1 TD vs. Osbourn

Earnest Amoyaw (Osbourn) 4-82, 1 TD vs. Gainesville

Koven Smith (Gainesville) 4-80 vs. Osbourn

Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 4-57, 1 TD vs. Patriot

Jay Randall (Patriot) 4-45 vs. Battlefield

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 4-42 vs. Patriot

