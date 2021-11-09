690A6026.jpg

Patriot quarterback Sam Fernandez completes a pass for the potential game-tying or winning touchdown against Battlefield on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Graham Jones (Battlefield) 9-113 vs. Patriot

Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 16-106, 1 TD vs. Hylton

PASSING

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 20-29-0, 315, 3 TDs vs. Battlefield

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 12-21-0, 219, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Ryan Westhoff (Osbourn Park) 8-23-1, 126 vs. Unity Reed

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 11-20-2, 124, 1 TD vs. Patriot

RECEIVING

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 9-151, 1 TD vs. Battlefield

Khary Bates (Patriot) 5-77 vs. Battlefield

Dylan Wright (Hylton) 5-35 vs. Potomac

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 5-30 vs. Patriot

Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 4-103, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 4-73 vs. Osbourn Park

