RUSHING
Graham Jones (Battlefield) 9-113 vs. Patriot
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 16-106, 1 TD vs. Hylton
PASSING
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 20-29-0, 315, 3 TDs vs. Battlefield
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 12-21-0, 219, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Ryan Westhoff (Osbourn Park) 8-23-1, 126 vs. Unity Reed
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 11-20-2, 124, 1 TD vs. Patriot
RECEIVING
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 9-151, 1 TD vs. Battlefield
Khary Bates (Patriot) 5-77 vs. Battlefield
Dylan Wright (Hylton) 5-35 vs. Potomac
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 5-30 vs. Patriot
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 4-103, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 4-73 vs. Osbourn Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.