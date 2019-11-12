football generic.jpg
Rushing

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 7-327, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Javon Hainey (Osbourn Park) 26-233, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 18-224, 5 TDs vs. Park View-Sterling

Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 14-194, 2 TDs vs. George Mason

Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 15-172, 3 TDs vs. Battlefield

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 6-140, 5 TDs vs. Colgan

Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 12-116 vs. Hylton

Colby Bonds (Hylton) 19-111 vs. Forest Park

Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 11-111, 1 TD vs. Park View-Sterling

Passing

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 13-17-0, 227, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

Quest Powell (Freedom) 10-16-0, 202, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Guy Hayes (Brentsville 7-17-0, 185, 3 TDs vs. George Mason

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 6-11-0, 155, 2 TDs vs. Battlefield

Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 5-7-0, 138, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Receiving

James Kabba (Potomac) 6-21 vs. Stonewall

Marcus Young (Gar-Field) 4-118, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 4-46 vs. Woodbridge

Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 4-35 vs. Woodbridge

Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 4-16 vs. Forest Park

