RUSHING

Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 31-144 vs. John Champe

Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 12-129, 1 TD vs. Warren County

Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 27-101 vs. Freedom-Woodbridge

PASSING

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 8-14-0, 183, 4 TDs vs. Forest Park

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 7-9-0, 207, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

RECEIVING

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 6-30 vs. Osbourn

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 4-150, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

