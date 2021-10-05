RUSHING
Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 31-144 vs. John Champe
Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 12-129, 1 TD vs. Warren County
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 27-101 vs. Freedom-Woodbridge
PASSING
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 8-14-0, 183, 4 TDs vs. Forest Park
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 7-9-0, 207, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
RECEIVING
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 6-30 vs. Osbourn
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 4-150, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.