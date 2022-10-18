RUSHING
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 26-193, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 16-179, 2 TDs vs. William Monroe
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 13-151, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 16-138, 2 TDs vs. John Champe
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 23-123 vs. Gar-Field
PASSING
Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 14-17-0, 302, 7 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 12-30-0, 208, 2 TDs vs. Hylton
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 11-18-0, 164 vs. Osbourn
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 7-17-0, 157 vs. John Champe
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 17-23-1, 134, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 7-10-0, 105, 4 TDs vs. William Monroe
RECEIVING
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 6-153 vs. John Champe
OC Nurse (Forest Park) 6-42 vs. Gar-Field
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 6-20 vs. Gar-Field
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 5-90 vs. Osbourn
Tyler Henry (Colgan) 5-69 vs. Hylton
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 5-44, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Devon Grant (Colgan) 4-105, 2 TDs vs. Hylton
Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-101, 3 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Will Johnson (Brentsville) 4-59, 3 TDs vs. William Monroe
