Patriot quarterback Sam Fernandez looks to run against Osbourn during his team's 36-0 victory in front of a Homecoming crowd on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 12-158, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 13-136, 1 TD vs. Osbourn

Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 17-120, 3 TDs vs. William Monroe

Jaden Burgess (Hylton) 13-116 vs. Colgan

Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 14-114, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 22-110, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn

Korvin Parson (Hylton) 11-109, 1 TD vs. Colgan

Chris Clarke (Forest Park) 6-104 vs. Gar-Field

PASSING

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 10-16-0, 226, 2 TDs vs. William Monroe

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 15-34-0, 137, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed

Tyler Rekdal (Hylton) 15-25-0, 131, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Ryan Westhoff (Osbourn Park) 15-31-2, 130 vs. Freedom-South Riding

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 10-18-0, 109, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

RECEIVING

Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 6-50 vs. Freedom-South Riding

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 6-48, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 4-41, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 3-111, 1 TD vs. William Monroe

