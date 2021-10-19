RUSHING
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 12-158, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 13-136, 1 TD vs. Osbourn
Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 17-120, 3 TDs vs. William Monroe
Jaden Burgess (Hylton) 13-116 vs. Colgan
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 14-114, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 22-110, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn
Korvin Parson (Hylton) 11-109, 1 TD vs. Colgan
Chris Clarke (Forest Park) 6-104 vs. Gar-Field
PASSING
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 10-16-0, 226, 2 TDs vs. William Monroe
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 15-34-0, 137, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Tyler Rekdal (Hylton) 15-25-0, 131, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
Ryan Westhoff (Osbourn Park) 15-31-2, 130 vs. Freedom-South Riding
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 10-18-0, 109, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge
RECEIVING
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 6-50 vs. Freedom-South Riding
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 6-48, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 4-41, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 3-111, 1 TD vs. William Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.