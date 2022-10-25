RUSHING
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 29-121, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed
PASSING
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 14-16-0, 337, 4 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 14-23-0, 337, 2 TDs vs. Gainesville
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 16-26-1, 306, 3 TDs vs. Riverside
Ethen Horne (Woodbridge) 18-33-1, 204, 3 TDs vs. Colgan
Mohamed Taha (Osbourn) 14-27-0, 192, 2 TDs vs. John Champe
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 11-19-1, 192, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 16-30-1, 177, 4 TDs vs. Potomac
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 7-9-0, 166, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 6-22-1, 128, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge
RECEIVING
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 7-169, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 6-188, 2 TDs vs. Riverside
Nigel Burke (Osbourn) 5-99 vs. John Champe
Domingo Meade (Unity Reed) 5-95, 1 TD vs. Gainesville
Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 5-64, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 4-128, 1 TD vs. Gainesville
Jay Randall (Patriot) 4-99, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 4-91, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 4-61 vs. Riverside
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 4-58, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
EJ Reid (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-57, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.