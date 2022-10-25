JF8A0774.jpg
Woodbridge's Denzel Lambert pulls in a touchdown pass with no time on the clock at the end of the first half to help cut into Colgan's early 13-0 lead during the teams' game on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Koven Smith (Gainesville) 29-121, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed

PASSING

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 14-16-0, 337, 4 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 14-23-0, 337, 2 TDs vs. Gainesville

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 16-26-1, 306, 3 TDs vs. Riverside

Ethen Horne (Woodbridge) 18-33-1, 204, 3 TDs vs. Colgan

Mohamed Taha (Osbourn) 14-27-0, 192, 2 TDs vs. John Champe

Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 11-19-1, 192, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 16-30-1, 177, 4 TDs vs. Potomac

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 7-9-0, 166, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 6-22-1, 128, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

RECEIVING

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 7-169, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 6-188, 2 TDs vs. Riverside

Nigel Burke (Osbourn) 5-99 vs. John Champe

Domingo Meade (Unity Reed) 5-95, 1 TD vs. Gainesville

Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 5-64, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 4-128, 1 TD vs. Gainesville

Jay Randall (Patriot) 4-99, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 4-91, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 4-61 vs. Riverside

Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 4-58, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

EJ Reid (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-57, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

