RUSHING
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 21-272, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 16-241, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 21-223, 4 TDs vs John Champe
Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 22-172, 2 TDs vs. Riverside
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 11-148, 2 TDs vs. Riverside
Michael Dankwa (Woodbridge) 18-135 vs. Colgan
Malik Hunter (Woodbridge) 17-124, 1 TD vs Colgan
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 9-115, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
PASSING
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 11-17-0, 187, 3 TDs vs. Potomac
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 13-31-1, 181, 1 TD vs. Freedom-Woodbridge
Malik Hunter (Woodbridge) 6-9-0, 157, 1 TD vs. Colgan
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 8-11-0, 152, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 10-17-0, 133 vs. Freedom-South Riding
RECEIVING
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 6-90, 1 TD vs. Freedom-Woodbridge
JuJu Preston (Freedom-Woodbridge) 5-82, 1 TD vs. Potomac
Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 5-49 vs. Potomac
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4-59 vs. Freedom-South Riding
Michael Dankwa (Woodbridge) 3-90, 1 TD vs. Colgan
