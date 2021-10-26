football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 21-272, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 16-241, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 21-223, 4 TDs vs John Champe

Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 22-172, 2 TDs vs. Riverside

Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 11-148, 2 TDs vs. Riverside

Michael Dankwa (Woodbridge) 18-135 vs. Colgan

Malik Hunter (Woodbridge) 17-124, 1 TD vs Colgan

Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 9-115, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

PASSING

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 11-17-0, 187, 3 TDs vs. Potomac

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 13-31-1, 181, 1 TD vs. Freedom-Woodbridge

Malik Hunter (Woodbridge) 6-9-0, 157, 1 TD vs. Colgan

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 8-11-0, 152, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 10-17-0, 133 vs. Freedom-South Riding

RECEIVING

Elijah Williams (Potomac) 6-90, 1 TD vs. Freedom-Woodbridge

JuJu Preston (Freedom-Woodbridge) 5-82, 1 TD vs. Potomac

Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 5-49 vs. Potomac

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4-59 vs. Freedom-South Riding

Michael Dankwa (Woodbridge) 3-90, 1 TD vs. Colgan

