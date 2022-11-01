RUSHING
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 26-297, 3 TDs vs. John Champe
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 8-179, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 16-168, 2 TDs vs. John Champe
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 7-127, 2 TDs vs. Hylton
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 9-112, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Nick Williams (Osbourn) 4-108, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 19-105, 2 TDs vs. Skyline
PASSING
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 19-25-0, 259, 2 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 9-10-0, 174, 3 TDs vs. Hylton
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 10-19-0, 160, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 15-44-3, 145, 1 TD vs. Forest Park
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 8-18-1, 140, 1 TD vs. Skyline
Mohamed Taha (Osbourn) 4-7-0, 128, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 6-12-1, 124, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
RECEIVING
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 10-202, 1 TD vs Freedom-South Riding
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 5-90, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Michael Dankwa (Woodbridge) 5-39, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 4-70 vs. Skyline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.