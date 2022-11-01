Forest Park celebrates homecoming win 50-24 over Colgan
Forest Park's Quinton Pulley slides out right looking for an open receiver. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

RUSHING

Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 26-297, 3 TDs vs. John Champe

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 8-179, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 16-168, 2 TDs vs. John Champe

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 7-127, 2 TDs vs. Hylton

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 9-112, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Nick Williams (Osbourn) 4-108, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 19-105, 2 TDs vs. Skyline

PASSING

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 19-25-0, 259, 2 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 9-10-0, 174, 3 TDs vs. Hylton

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 10-19-0, 160, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 15-44-3, 145, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 8-18-1, 140, 1 TD vs. Skyline

Mohamed Taha (Osbourn) 4-7-0, 128, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 6-12-1, 124, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

RECEIVING

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 10-202, 1 TD vs Freedom-South Riding

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 5-90, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Michael Dankwa (Woodbridge) 5-39, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 4-70 vs. Skyline

