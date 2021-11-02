football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 14-288, 5 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 17-176 vs. John Champe

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 4-146, 2 TDs vs. Hylton

Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 9-140, 3 TDs vs. Colgan

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 20-139, 4 TDs vs. John Champe

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 15-122 vs. Hylton

Chris Clarke (Forest Park) 6-117, 3 TDs vs. Colgan

Mekhi Blakeney (Unity Reed) 13-108, 2 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 13-102, 3 TDs vs. Skyline

Jack Bobeck (Forest Park) 4-100, 1 TD vs. Colgan

Joe Henry (Potomac) 18-100, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

PASSING

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 13-22-0, 223, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 10-13-0, 220, 4 TDs vs. Hylton

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 13-18-0, 200, 3 TDs vs. John Champe

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 10-13-0, 110 vs. Skyline

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 5-16-0, 106, 1 TD

RECEIVING

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 8-98, 1 TD vs. John Champe

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 7-160, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding

Sebastian Medina (Potomac) 6-52 vs. Woodbridge

Nehemiah Rhodes (Osbourn Park) 5-51, 1 TD vs. Osbourn

Amare Campbell (Unity Reed) 4-44 vs. Freedom-South Riding

Jackson Schnetzler (Brentsville) 4-42 vs. Skyline

