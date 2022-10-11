JF8A8856.jpg
Forest Park players celebrate quarterback Quinton Pulley's opening touchdown run that knotted the game at 7-7 against Woodbridge during the team's eventual 21-20 road win on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 9-182, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 35-162, 2 TDs vs. Maret

Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 15-129, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 11-129, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Kalvon Sanders (Gar-Field) 12-102, 3 TDs vs. Potomac

PASSING

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 14-22-0, 238, 3 TDs vs. Unity Reed

Adric Johnson (Gar-Field) 16-22-0, 230, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Mohamed Taha (Osbourn) 16-30-1, 212, 2 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

Amaan Lewis (Woodbridge) 12-24-1, 164, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Adrian Cabrera (Osbourn Park) 7-17-0, 164, 2 TDs vs. Hylton

Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 13-19-0, 150, 5 TDs vs. Colgan

RECEIVING

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 8-69 vs. Unity Reed

Jordan Terry (Gar-Field) 7-120 vs. Potomac

Nigel Burke (Osbourn) 5-115, 2 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

Julian Eller (Osbourn) 5-69 vs. Freedom-South Riding

Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 5-45, 1 TD vs. John Champe

Ethan Horne (Woodbridge) 4-57 vs. Forest Park

Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-45, 1 TD vs. Colgan

