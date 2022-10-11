RUSHING
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 9-182, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 35-162, 2 TDs vs. Maret
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 15-129, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 11-129, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Kalvon Sanders (Gar-Field) 12-102, 3 TDs vs. Potomac
PASSING
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 14-22-0, 238, 3 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Adric Johnson (Gar-Field) 16-22-0, 230, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Mohamed Taha (Osbourn) 16-30-1, 212, 2 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
Amaan Lewis (Woodbridge) 12-24-1, 164, 1 TD vs. Forest Park
Adrian Cabrera (Osbourn Park) 7-17-0, 164, 2 TDs vs. Hylton
Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 13-19-0, 150, 5 TDs vs. Colgan
RECEIVING
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 8-69 vs. Unity Reed
Jordan Terry (Gar-Field) 7-120 vs. Potomac
Nigel Burke (Osbourn) 5-115, 2 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
Julian Eller (Osbourn) 5-69 vs. Freedom-South Riding
Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 5-45, 1 TD vs. John Champe
Ethan Horne (Woodbridge) 4-57 vs. Forest Park
Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-45, 1 TD vs. Colgan
