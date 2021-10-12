RUSHING
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 10-209, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
Davis Bryson (Freedom-Woodbridge) 8-208, 5 TDs vs. Colgan
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 26-181, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Jaden Burgess (Hylton) 20-173, 1 TD vs. Osbourn Park
Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 22-168 vs. Hylton
Jeffrey Overton (Freedom-Woodbridge) 8-127, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
PASSING
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 11-19-2, 216, 2 TDs vs. John Champe
Davis Bryson (Freedom-Woodbridge) 9-14-0, 200, 3 TDs vs. Colgan
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 10-16-2, 188, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 5-8-0, 123, 2 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
Tyler Rekdal (Hylton) 6-8-0, 102 vs. Osbourn Park
RECEIVING
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 6-115, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 5-159, 2 TDs vs. John Champe
Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 3-79, 1 TD vs. Colgan
