Gainesville Scores First Win 54-28 Over Osbourn Park
Gainesville's quarterback Joshua Barido (11) calls out snap cadence against Osbourn Park. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

RUSHING

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 24-231, 3 TDs vs. Woodgrove

Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 15-191, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 12-132, 4 TDs vs. Riverbend

PASSING

Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 9-11-0, 248, 5 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 14-19-0, 234, 3 TDs vs. Riverbend

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 9-21-1, 200, 2 TDs vs. Fauquier 

Edward Hogan (Osbourn) 24-162, 1 TD vs. Colgan 

Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 10-22-0, 123, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn 

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 5-11-0, 116, 1 TD vs. Woodgrove 

RECEIVING

Elijah Reed (Freedom-Woodbridge) 8-111, 1 TD vs. Riverbend

Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 5-174, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn Park 

Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 5-108, 2 TDs vs. Fauquier 

Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-73 vs. Riverbend

