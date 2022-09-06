RUSHING
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 24-231, 3 TDs vs. Woodgrove
Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 15-191, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 12-132, 4 TDs vs. Riverbend
PASSING
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 9-11-0, 248, 5 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 14-19-0, 234, 3 TDs vs. Riverbend
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 9-21-1, 200, 2 TDs vs. Fauquier
Edward Hogan (Osbourn) 24-162, 1 TD vs. Colgan
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 10-22-0, 123, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 5-11-0, 116, 1 TD vs. Woodgrove
RECEIVING
Elijah Reed (Freedom-Woodbridge) 8-111, 1 TD vs. Riverbend
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 5-174, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 5-108, 2 TDs vs. Fauquier
Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-73 vs. Riverbend
