RUSHING
Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 25-163, 2 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
Jeffery Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 17-147 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 25-137, 3 TDs vs. James Wood
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 19-122 vs. Gar-Field
Jovan Clark (Forest Park) 22-117, 1 TD vs. Briar Woods
PASSING
Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 23-29-0, 252, 5 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 13-21-0, 166, 1 TD vs. John Champe
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 15-25-1, 161, 1 TD vs. James Wood
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 15-21-1, 155, 1 TD vs. Briar Woods
Scott Bateman (Patriot) 13-18-1, 139, 2 TDs vs. Gar-Field
Amaan Lewis (Woodbridge) 8-11-1, 128, 1 TD vs. Massaponax
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 6-7-0, 113, 2 TDs vs. Hylton
RECEIVING
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-Woodbridge) 7-84, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 6-77, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Ja’bari Odeomenem (Woodbridge) 5-66 vs. Massaponax
JuJu Preston (Freedom-Woodbridge) 5-60, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 5-49, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Will Johnson (Brentsville) 5-49, 1 TD vs. James Wood
Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 4-51 vs. Freedom-South Riding
Andrew Perry (Forest Park) 4-42, 1 TD vs. Briar Woods
