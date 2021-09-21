690A8535.jpg
Buy Now

Freedom quarterback Davis Bryson has plenty to gush about after throwing for one touchdown and rushing for a pair of others against visiting Unity Reed on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The host team Freedom would go on to win the game convincingly, 35-0.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

TOP PERFORMANCES FROM SEPT. 17

RUSHING

Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 21-203, 3 TDs vs. Herndon

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 26-137 vs. Gar-Field

Jeffrey Overton (Freedom) 21-114, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Chris Clarke (Forest Park) 18-113, 1 TD vs. Briar Woods

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 9-110, 1 TD vs. Briar Woods

PASSING

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 18-30-1, 206, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Ryan Westhoff (Osbourn Park) 18-23-0, 191, 2 TDs vs. Herndon

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 12-20-0, 160 vs. Osbourn

Tyler Rekdal (Hylton) 17-25-4, 158 vs. Battlefield

RECEIVING

E.J. Reid (Freedom) 7-86 vs. Unity Reed

Dylan Wright (Hylton) 7-56 vs. Battlefield

Kam Courtney (Freedom) 6-96, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Nehemiah Rhodes (Osbourn Park) 5-73 vs. Herndon

Elijah Williams (Potomac) 4-40 vs. Osbourn

JuJu Preston (Freedom) 4-20 vs. Unity Reed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.