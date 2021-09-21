TOP PERFORMANCES FROM SEPT. 17
RUSHING
Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 21-203, 3 TDs vs. Herndon
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 26-137 vs. Gar-Field
Jeffrey Overton (Freedom) 21-114, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Chris Clarke (Forest Park) 18-113, 1 TD vs. Briar Woods
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 9-110, 1 TD vs. Briar Woods
PASSING
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 18-30-1, 206, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Ryan Westhoff (Osbourn Park) 18-23-0, 191, 2 TDs vs. Herndon
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 12-20-0, 160 vs. Osbourn
Tyler Rekdal (Hylton) 17-25-4, 158 vs. Battlefield
RECEIVING
E.J. Reid (Freedom) 7-86 vs. Unity Reed
Dylan Wright (Hylton) 7-56 vs. Battlefield
Kam Courtney (Freedom) 6-96, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Nehemiah Rhodes (Osbourn Park) 5-73 vs. Herndon
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 4-40 vs. Osbourn
JuJu Preston (Freedom) 4-20 vs. Unity Reed
