RUSHING
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 8-128, 3 TDs vs. Colgan
Kaleb Copeland (Osbourn) 12-118, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
Jeffrey Overton (Freedom) 27-103, 1 TD vs Riverbend
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 15-102, 1 TD vs. Battlefield
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 13-92, 3 TDs vs. Woodgrove
PASSING
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 17-23-0, 287, 4 TDs vs. Riverbend
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 18-34-0, 266, 2 TDs vs. Colonial Forge
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 8-13-0, 224, 2 TDs vs. Woodgrove
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 12-19-0, 146, 2 TDs vs. Fauquier
RECEIVING
Sean Scott (Unity Reed) 7-75 vs. Colonial Forge
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 6-117, 1 TD vs. Colonial Forge
JuJu Preston (Freedom) 6-77, 1 TD vs. Riverbend
Michael Alvarado (Freedom) 4-70, 1 TD vs. Riverbend
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4-29 vs. Battlefield
