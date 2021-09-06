Blake Moore_toned.jpg

Unity Reed's Blake Moore

 David Fawcett/InsideNoVa

RUSHING

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 8-128, 3 TDs vs. Colgan

Kaleb Copeland (Osbourn) 12-118, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Jeffrey Overton (Freedom) 27-103, 1 TD vs Riverbend

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 15-102, 1 TD vs. Battlefield

Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 13-92, 3 TDs vs. Woodgrove

PASSING

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 17-23-0, 287, 4 TDs vs. Riverbend

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 18-34-0, 266, 2 TDs vs. Colonial Forge

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 8-13-0, 224, 2 TDs vs. Woodgrove

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 12-19-0, 146, 2 TDs vs. Fauquier

RECEIVING

Sean Scott (Unity Reed) 7-75 vs. Colonial Forge

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 6-117, 1 TD vs. Colonial Forge

JuJu Preston (Freedom) 6-77, 1 TD vs. Riverbend

Michael Alvarado (Freedom) 4-70, 1 TD vs. Riverbend 

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4-29 vs. Battlefield 

