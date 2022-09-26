JF8A7875.jpg
Freedom's Jeffery Overton heads for pay dirt during his team's 61-0 road win over Gar-Field on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Jeffery Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 18-232, 4 TDs vs. Gar-Field

Josh Rodgers (Brentsville) 2-132, 2 TDs vs. Meridian

PASSING

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 9-13-0, 184, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn

Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 16-28-0, 161, 3 TDs vs. Gar-Field

Scott Bateman (Patriot) 5-10-2, 141, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 6-10-1, 128, 2 TDs vs. Potomac Falls

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 4-5-0, 119, 1 TD vs. Meridian

RECEIVING

JuJu Preston (Freedom-Woodbridge) 6-42, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 5-43 vs. Gar-Field

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 4-22, 1 TD vs. Osbourn

