RUSHING
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 40-182, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 21-106 vs. Meridian
PASSING
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 12-20-0, 148, 1 TD vs. Osbourn
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 5-9-0, 146, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 11-22-1, 127 vs. Gar-Field
Quadir Thomas (Woodbridge) 11-22-1, 113, 1 TD vs. Hylton
RECEIVING
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 8-101, 1 TD vs. Osbourn
Kam Courtney (Freedom) 6-96 vs. Gar-Field
Todd Diamond (Woodbridge) 5-24, 1 TD vs. Hylton
Dylan Wright (Hylton) 4-82 vs. Woodbridge
