18_Osbourn_vs_Battlefield_Football__S517929.jpg

Battlefield sophomore wide receiver Braden Boggs (2) with the game's first touchdown, (third quarter) seen in motion against Osbourn Friday night. Photo by Doug Stroud

 Doug Stroud

RUSHING

Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 40-182, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 21-106 vs. Meridian

PASSING

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 12-20-0, 148, 1 TD vs. Osbourn

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 5-9-0, 146, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 11-22-1, 127 vs. Gar-Field

Quadir Thomas (Woodbridge) 11-22-1, 113, 1 TD vs. Hylton

RECEIVING

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 8-101, 1 TD vs. Osbourn

Kam Courtney (Freedom) 6-96 vs. Gar-Field

Todd Diamond (Woodbridge) 5-24, 1 TD vs. Hylton

Dylan Wright (Hylton) 4-82 vs. Woodbridge

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.