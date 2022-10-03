RUSHING
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 25-203, 2 TDs vs. Patriot
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 9-160, 4 TDs vs. Gainesville
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 7-157, 2 TDs vs. Gainesville
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 21-153, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 9-145, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding
Jeffery Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 11-102, 2 TDs vs. Forest Park
PASSING
Tristan Evans (Freedom-South Riding) 18-24-0, 386, 6 TDs vs. Forest Park
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 10-19-0, 263, 2 TDs vs. Warren County
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 13-31-1, 192, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Adric Johnson (Gar-Field) 6-16-0, 145, 1 TD vs. Colgan
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 10-14-0, 141, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 6-13-1, 125, 2 TDs vs. Patriot
RECEIVING
EJ Reid (Freedom-Woodbridge) 6-118, 1 TD vs. Forest Park
Justin Watkins (Colgan) 5-68 vs. Gar-Field
Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 4-116 vs. Warren County
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-82, 1 TD vs. Forest Park
Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-65, 1 TD vs. Forest Park
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 4-38 vs. Freedom-Woodbridge
