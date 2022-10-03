football generic.jpg
RUSHING

Koven Smith (Gainesville) 25-203, 2 TDs vs. Patriot

Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 9-160, 4 TDs vs. Gainesville

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 7-157, 2 TDs vs. Gainesville

Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 21-153, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 9-145, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding

Jeffery Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 11-102, 2 TDs vs. Forest Park

PASSING

Tristan Evans (Freedom-South Riding) 18-24-0, 386, 6 TDs vs. Forest Park

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 10-19-0, 263, 2 TDs vs. Warren County

Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 13-31-1, 192, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Adric Johnson (Gar-Field) 6-16-0, 145, 1 TD vs. Colgan

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 10-14-0, 141, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding

Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 6-13-1, 125, 2 TDs vs. Patriot

RECEIVING

EJ Reid (Freedom-Woodbridge) 6-118, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Justin Watkins (Colgan) 5-68 vs. Gar-Field

Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 4-116 vs. Warren County

Aaron Duncan (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-82, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Kam Courtney (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-65, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 4-38 vs. Freedom-Woodbridge

