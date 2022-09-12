690A6911.jpg
Buy Now

Freedom quarterback Tristan Evans tosses a touchdown pass to Elijah Reid to give his team an early 6-0 lead over visiting Stone Bridge on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 20-183, 2 TDs vs. Stone Bridge

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 30-167, 1 TD vs. Patriot

PASSING

Scott Bateman (Patriot) 8-12-0, 200, 2 TDs vs. Forest Park

Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 12-17-0, 197, 2 TDs vs. Stone Bridge

Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 13-25-1, 187, 1 TD vs. Battlefield

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 13-19-0, 154, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge 

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 19-25-0, 135, 1 TD vs. Patriot

Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 4-20-1, 115, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 7-13-1, 101, 1 TD vs. Gainesville

RECEIVING

Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 7-103, 1 TD vs. Battlefield

Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 7-37 vs. Patriot 

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 5-157, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Andrew Perry (Forest Park) 5-65, 1 TD vs. Patriot 

Dominic Williams (Woodbridge) 5-49 vs. Unity Reed

Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 4-90, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Maichus Langley (Colgan) 3-100, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.