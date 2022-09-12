RUSHING
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 20-183, 2 TDs vs. Stone Bridge
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 30-167, 1 TD vs. Patriot
PASSING
Scott Bateman (Patriot) 8-12-0, 200, 2 TDs vs. Forest Park
Tristan Evans (Freedom-Woodbridge) 12-17-0, 197, 2 TDs vs. Stone Bridge
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 13-25-1, 187, 1 TD vs. Battlefield
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 13-19-0, 154, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 19-25-0, 135, 1 TD vs. Patriot
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 4-20-1, 115, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 7-13-1, 101, 1 TD vs. Gainesville
RECEIVING
Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 7-103, 1 TD vs. Battlefield
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 7-37 vs. Patriot
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 5-157, 1 TD vs. Forest Park
Andrew Perry (Forest Park) 5-65, 1 TD vs. Patriot
Dominic Williams (Woodbridge) 5-49 vs. Unity Reed
Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 4-90, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Maichus Langley (Colgan) 3-100, 1 TD vs. Freedom-South Riding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.