Rushing
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 34-183, 3 TDs vs. Riverbend
Matthew Talbert (Forest Park) 10-133, 3 TDs vs. West Springfield
Keyon Avila (Osbourn Park) 12-118 vs. McLean
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 15-119, 1 TD vs. Bishop Ireton
Passing
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 26-41-0, 376, 3 TDs vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 14-32-0, 317, 4 TDs vs. North Stafford
Quest Powell (Freedom) 14-19-2, 302, 5 TDs vs. Hayfield
Matthew Talbert (Forest Park) 11-21-0, 206, 1 TD vs. West Springfield
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 12-16-0, 173, 2 TDs vs. Justice
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 9-15-1, 159 vs. Riverbend
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 7-18-1, 106, 1 TD vs. Mount Vernon
Receiving
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 11-118, 2 TDs vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 9-129, 3 TDs vs. North Stafford
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 7-153, 3 TDs vs. Hayfield
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 5-85, 2 TDs vs. Justice
Tyler Black (Osbourn) 4-93, 1 TD vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland
James Kabba (Potomac) 4-85, 1 TD vs. North Stafford
