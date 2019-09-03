Chance Hollingsworth.jpg

Osbourn's Chance Hollingsworth

Rushing

Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 34-183, 3 TDs vs. Riverbend

Matthew Talbert (Forest Park) 10-133, 3 TDs vs. West Springfield

Keyon Avila (Osbourn Park) 12-118 vs. McLean

Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 15-119, 1 TD vs. Bishop Ireton

Passing

Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 26-41-0, 376, 3 TDs vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 14-32-0, 317, 4 TDs vs. North Stafford

Quest Powell (Freedom) 14-19-2, 302, 5 TDs vs. Hayfield

Matthew Talbert (Forest Park) 11-21-0, 206, 1 TD vs. West Springfield

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 12-16-0, 173, 2 TDs vs. Justice

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 9-15-1, 159 vs. Riverbend

Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 7-18-1, 106, 1 TD vs. Mount Vernon

Receiving

Luke Spall (Osbourn) 11-118, 2 TDs vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland

Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 9-129, 3 TDs vs. North Stafford

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 7-153, 3 TDs vs. Hayfield

Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 5-85, 2 TDs vs. Justice

Tyler Black (Osbourn) 4-93, 1 TD vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland

James Kabba (Potomac) 4-85, 1 TD vs. North Stafford

